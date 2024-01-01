Covering 50 hectares of salt-marsh vegetation, this park is a refuge and breeding area for many small birds and animals, and you might spy capybaras, agouti or marmosets (and caiman gliding through the waters). The woods have a jogging track and cycle path but not much infrastructure (there are no park benches, picnic tables etc).
Bosque da Barra
Rio de Janeiro
