Bosque da Barra

Rio de Janeiro

Covering 50 hectares of salt-marsh vegetation, this park is a refuge and breeding area for many small birds and animals, and you might spy capybaras, agouti or marmosets (and caiman gliding through the waters). The woods have a jogging track and cycle path but not much infrastructure (there are no park benches, picnic tables etc).

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The sunset with Christ The Redeemer on the Corcovado Hill viewed from Paineiras Road at Tijuca Forest with the Atlantic Ocean in the distance.

    Parque Nacional da Tijuca

    11.57 MILES

    The Tijuca is all that's left of the Atlantic rainforest that once surrounded Rio de Janeiro. This 39-sq-km tropical-jungle preserve is an exuberant green…

  • Sugar Loaf cable car

    Pão de Açúcar

    14.05 MILES

    Seen from the peak of Pão de Açúcar, Rio is undoubtedly a Cidade Maravilhosa (Marvelous City). There are many good times to make the ascent, but sunset on…

  • "Brazil, Rio de Janeiro, View of Copacabana beach at sunset"

    Copacabana Beach

    12.19 MILES

    A magnificent confluence of land and sea, the long, scalloped beach of Copacabana extends for some 4km, with a flurry of activity along its length: over…

  • Lpanema beach

    Ipanema Beach

    10.17 MILES

    One long stretch of sun-drenched sand, Ipanema Beach is demarcated by postos (posts), which mark off subcultures as diverse as the city itself. Posto 9,…

  • An aerial view of Rio de Janeiro and.the statue of Christ the Redeemer.

    Cristo Redentor

    10.77 MILES

    Standing atop Corcovado (which means ‘hunchback’), Cristo Redentor gazes out over Rio, a placid expression on his well-crafted face. The mountain rises…

  • Maracanã Football Stadium

    Maracanã Football Stadium

    10.74 MILES

    Rio’s Maracanã stadium is hallowed ground among football lovers. The massive arena has been the site of legendary victories and crushing defeats. Maracanã…

  • Chafariz no Jardim Botânico - RJ

    Jardim Botânico

    9.67 MILES

    This exotic 137-hectare garden, with more than 8000 plant species, was designed by order of the Prince Regent Dom João (later to become Dom João VI) in…

  • Modern swimming pool in the courtyard in the Instituto Moreira Salles in Rio de Janeiro.

    Instituto Moreira Salles

    8.66 MILES

    This beautiful cultural center hosts impressive exhibitions, often showcasing the works of some of Brazil's best photographers and artists. The gardens,…

Nearby Rio de Janeiro attractions

1. Parque Olímpico

1.83 MILES

This was the epicenter of the 2016 Summer Olympics and the Paralympic Games. Sadly, the facilities now sit largely abandoned and are not open to the…

2. Praia da Barra da Tijuca

2.27 MILES

The best thing about Barra is the beach. It stretches for 18km, with the blue sea lapping at the shore. The first few kilometers of its eastern end are…

3. Parque Natural Municipal de Marapendi

5.18 MILES

Near Barra da Tijuca's coastal strip, this155-hectare biological reserve has photogenic views over the Marapendi lagoon dotted with mangroves, towering…

4. Parque Ecológico Chico Mendes

6.6 MILES

This 40-hectare park was created in 1989 and named after the Brazilian ecological activist who was murdered for his work. The park protects the remaining…

5. Casa do Pontal

7.54 MILES

Owned by French designer Jacques Van de Beuque, this impressive museum containing some 4500 pieces has one of the best folk-art collections in Brazil. The…

6. Parque da Cidade

8.26 MILES

On the outer reaches of Gávea, this lush park of native Mata Atlântica rainforest and replanted secondary forest provides a refreshing escape from the…

8. Prainha

9.07 MILES

One of the most picturesque beaches near Rio, Prainha is backed by cliffs and thick forest. The sea can be rough, but it's a favorite among surfers. It…