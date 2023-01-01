Parque Nacional da Serra Geral

Top choice in Rio Grande do Sul

Parque Nacional da Serra Geral, 23km east of Cambará do Sul, contains canyons that rival Itaimbezinho. The Cânion da Fortaleza is an 8km stretch of escarpment with 900m drops. A gently inclining Trilha do Mirante leads about 7km to the edge of the canyon, yielding incredible views of the Cachoeira do Tigre Preto waterfall.

The Pedra do Segredo is a tower of rocks that balances precariously on this precipice. Cânion Malacara is formed by the river of the same name; the Trilha Piscina do Malacara leads to a natural pool with cool, crystal waters and wonderful views.

