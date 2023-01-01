Parque Nacional da Serra Geral, 23km east of Cambará do Sul, contains canyons that rival Itaimbezinho. The Cânion da Fortaleza is an 8km stretch of escarpment with 900m drops. A gently inclining Trilha do Mirante leads about 7km to the edge of the canyon, yielding incredible views of the Cachoeira do Tigre Preto waterfall.

The Pedra do Segredo is a tower of rocks that balances precariously on this precipice. Cânion Malacara is formed by the river of the same name; the Trilha Piscina do Malacara leads to a natural pool with cool, crystal waters and wonderful views.