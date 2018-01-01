Falls, Beaches & Serengeti Adventure (Northbound)

Connecting two major hubs, this overland journey will take you from Johannesburg to Nairobi and into the stunning wilderness of the seven countries that lie in between. Track Africa’s Big Five on safari drives in the Serengeti and Ngorongoro and head to the Okavango Delta for a wildlife walk and mokoro canoe excursion. Inhale the mists of Victoria Falls and the fragrant air of spice plantations in Zanzibar. You'll make your discoveries from a rugged overland adventure vehicle (OAV), ready to take on Africa. Combine this with bush camping, a social atmosphere, and a comprehensive itinerary and you have one hell of an adventure.