Welcome to Serowe
In 1902 Chief Khama III abandoned the Bangwato capital in Phalatswe (near Palapye) and built Serowe on the ruins of an 11th-century village at the base of Thathaganyana Hill. Serowe was later immortalised by South African writer Bessie Head, who included the village in several of her works, including the renowned Serowe – Village of the Rain Wind. This book includes a chronicle of the Botswana Brigades Movement, which was established in 1965 at the Swaneng Hill Secondary School in Serowe and has since brought vocational education to many remote areas.
