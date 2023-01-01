In the south of the park are the famous Baines’ Baobabs, which were immortalised in paintings by the artist and adventurer Thomas Baines in 1862. Baines, a self-taught naturalist, artist and cartographer, had originally been a member of David Livingstone’s expedition up the Zambezi, but was mistakenly accused of theft by Livingstone’s brother and forced to leave the party. Today, a comparison with Baines’ paintings reveals that in almost 150 years, only one branch has broken off.