Chobe National Park is one of Africa's great wildlife destinations. Famed for its massive elephants and enormous elephant population, Chobe, which encompasses nearly 11,000 sq km, is itself the size of a small country and an important epicentre of Botswana’s safari industry. The park encompasses three iconic wildlife areas that all carry a whiff of safari legend: Savuti, Chobe Riverfront and the Okavango-like Linyanti Marshes. Chobe has everything from campgrounds for self-drivers to luxury, fly-in lodges and tented camps.

Chobe was first set aside as a wildlife reserve in the 1930s and became Botswana’s first national park in 1968.

In addition to some of Africa's largest elephant herds, a full suite of predators and more than 440 recorded bird species, watch also for roan antelope and the rare oribi antelope.

Of the three major wildlife-watching areas of the park, Chobe Riverfront supports the largest wildlife concentration in the park, with predators, hippos, elephants and more. It’s also the most accessible and lies within easy striking distance of the gateway town of Kasane. The extension of the sealed road from Kasane as far as Kachikau has brought the predator-rich Linyanti Marshes that much closer to civilisation without losing its remote Okavango feel. Hippos and even African wild dogs are highlights here. And soulful Savuti, which can be reached from Maun or Kasane, is almost the Riverfront’s match when it comes to wildlife and has a wonderfully remote feel. The miraculous return of waters to the Savuti Channel has restored the region to its former glory.