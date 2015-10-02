Welcome to Makgadikgadi & Nxai Pans

Within striking distance of the water-drowned terrain of the Okavango Delta, Chobe River and Linyanti Marshes lies Makgadikgadi, the largest network of salt pans in the world. Here the country takes on a different hue, forsaking the blues and greens of the delta for the burnished oranges, shimmering whites and golden grasslands of this northern manifestation of the Kalahari Desert. This land larger than Switzerland is as much an emptiness as a place, mesmerising in scope and in beauty.

Read More