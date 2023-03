This museum is inside the impressive Centro Cultural Ernesto Che Guevara, which was completed in 2016 in time for the 50th anniversary of Che's death the following year. It contains a photo-documentary of events leading to the capture of Che and of the days immediately afterward, featuring objects and artifacts that belonged to the guerrilla group. There is also a copy of Che's diary detailing his time in Bolivia.

The museum is visited on the Ruta del Che City Tour.