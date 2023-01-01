A steep path leads down a hillside to the sheltered clearing where Che and 16 fellow guerrilla fighters evaded capture for 10 days until, on October 8, 1967, they were surrounded by troops and a gun battle ensued. A badly wounded Che surrendered and was taken to La Higuera.

The Quebrada del Churo is 5km north of La Higuera on the road to Vallegrande; the starting point for the trail is signed. The hike takes around two hours. Bring water.

The spot is marked with a pebble-filled star and concrete benches. It's an atmospheric place to hear stories from your guide about Che's final days. The trail crosses private land so there is a B$10 entrance fee; it can be slippery in wet weather.