In 1995, 28 years after Che’s death, a soldier who carried out the burial revealed that Che's body lay beneath Vallegrande’s airstrip. After two years of searching, Che's body was discovered in 1997. The spot is marked by a mausoleum adorned with the smiling image of Che beaming out across the valley.

The Bolivian and Cuban governments had him exhumed and officially reburied in Santa Clara, Cuba on October 17, 1997. The interior can only be visited by guided tour.