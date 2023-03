This series of three beautiful waterfalls on a turbid mountain river plunge 45m into a dreamy tropical lagoon. La Pajcha has a sandy beach for swimming and some inviting campsites. It’s 42km south of Samaipata, toward San Juan, where there is a turnoff that leads 7km to the falls. The site is privately owned and visitors are charged B$10 to swim here.

The easiest way to get here is in a taxi from the plaza in Samaipata (B$250, one hour), or on a tour.