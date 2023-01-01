Las Cuevas

These three lovely waterfalls are 20km east of Samaipata on the road to Santa Cruz. Walk upstream on a clear path away from the road to reach two of the waterfalls, spilling into swimmable lagoons bordered by sandy beaches. About 100m beyond is the third waterfall, the biggest of the set. It gets busy at weekends. Taxis from Samaipata charge B$100 with a two-hour wait. Alternatively, jump on a bus or trufi (shared car or minibus) heading toward Santa Cruz.