Uyuni Salt Flats Full-Day Tour with Lunch from Uyuni

Meeting in our office at approximately 10:30am, we'll get ready to leave at 11am in a Toyota land cruiser 4×4 drive. Along the tour the first thing to visit is the trains graveyard where you'll see the first locomotives in Bolivia. Afterwards you go to the small village of Colchani which are salt miners workshop next to the salt flats, to see the factories and the rustic way of table salt production.Then you'll be taken to the great Salt Flat of Uyuni (Salar de Uyuni) where you'll first see the salt mining and the piles of salt (pyramids of salt).After this we'll go to see the eyes of the salt which are big holes in the salt flat where the water from underneath of this death lake still comes out by high pressure. After exploring the flats we'll go to the hotel made out salt, the only hotel allowed inside of the salt flats where you can take your time to have a look at the rooms, salt sculptures and the lobby of the hotel (Playa Blanca). We'll be having lunch in this place!Once we finish lunch we'll go to the central point of the salt which is the Inca Wasy Island (Fish Island) where will be able to see the giant cactus and the Rocks formations of Coral petrified. There will be always time to stop in the middle of the salt to see the unusual formations in that look like hexagons and pentagons on the surface. Some thing that you definitely have to do here are the pictures with the huge perspective where people looks so tiny and funny! Make sure you don't miss the chance to do it! After some fun we'll go north and get close to the big Volcano Thunupa (5434 m.a.s.l.) to get some pictures from the distance. At the end of our tour we'll return back to Uyuni at approx 6:30 pm. The Sun Set in Salt Flats is optional due to weather conditions or clients schedule.