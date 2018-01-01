Welcome to Uyuni
There’s not much to see here, and the wind chill can strip your soul bare as you pace the wide streets, but Uyuni’s friendly populace always elicits an affectionate respect from visitors.
Founded in 1889 by Bolivian president Aniceto Arce, Uyuni remains an important military base. Tourism and mining are the other major sources of employment in the town. The world’s largest lithium reserve – about 100 million tons – lies beneath the neighboring salt flat, and could potentially fuel all the iPods and electric cars the world could build over the next century. While work on building extraction and processing facilities has been slow going, expect more and more mining activity near Uyuni in coming years.
The Salar de Uyuni or “salt flats” is one of the world's highest deserts, surrounded by mountains and volcanoes that reaches 5000 meters (16,400 feet) above sea level.Start your tour with a visit to Uyuni's 'train graveyard' to see the first locomotives in Bolivia. Then, visit the small village of Colchani (salt miners workshops next to the salt flats) before continuing on to the great salt flats of Uyuni. Along the way, see many piles of salt and the 'eyes of the salt' (big holes in the salt flats where the water, from underneath this death lake, still comes out by high pressure). Take photos as you cruise along the vast white expanse of salt, and visit a hotel made completely of salt. After lunch, travel to Inca Huasi (Fish Island), in the middle of the salt flats, where you will have time to take a hike to the top of the island to see giant cactus and rock formations made of petrified coral. Take time to organize your group for fun perspective and proportion-distorted photos on the blinding white surface of the salt flats. Then make your way to the foot of the big Volcano Tunupa (5,434m / 17,828 feet) to appreciate a nice view and get some pictures. Return back to Uyuni around 7pm, stopping along the way to enjoy a fantastic sunset in the Salar of Uyuni.
Meeting in our office at approximately 10:30am, we'll get ready to leave at 11am in a Toyota land cruiser 4×4 drive. Along the tour the first thing to visit is the trains graveyard where you'll see the first locomotives in Bolivia. Afterwards you go to the small village of Colchani which are salt miners workshop next to the salt flats, to see the factories and the rustic way of table salt production.Then you'll be taken to the great Salt Flat of Uyuni (Salar de Uyuni) where you'll first see the salt mining and the piles of salt (pyramids of salt).After this we'll go to see the eyes of the salt which are big holes in the salt flat where the water from underneath of this death lake still comes out by high pressure. After exploring the flats we'll go to the hotel made out salt, the only hotel allowed inside of the salt flats where you can take your time to have a look at the rooms, salt sculptures and the lobby of the hotel (Playa Blanca). We'll be having lunch in this place!Once we finish lunch we'll go to the central point of the salt which is the Inca Wasy Island (Fish Island) where will be able to see the giant cactus and the Rocks formations of Coral petrified. There will be always time to stop in the middle of the salt to see the unusual formations in that look like hexagons and pentagons on the surface. Some thing that you definitely have to do here are the pictures with the huge perspective where people looks so tiny and funny! Make sure you don't miss the chance to do it! After some fun we'll go north and get close to the big Volcano Thunupa (5434 m.a.s.l.) to get some pictures from the distance. At the end of our tour we'll return back to Uyuni at approx 6:30 pm. The Sun Set in Salt Flats is optional due to weather conditions or clients schedule.
You will leave in the morning and visit the train cemetery, then head to the Great Salt Lake. On the way, meet the people of Colchani where you will see an artisanal salt processing plant. Then visit the Salar to meet the eyes of water and observe the salt extraction process. Visit the Incahuasi Island (known as Fish Island) where you can observe the famous giant cactus. Continue the journey towards the town Tahua located at the foot of Volcan Tunupa, the shores of the Salar. Lunch will be provided on this tour. Later return to the banks of the Salar, where you will see the stunning sunset on the Salar, where the sky at this latitude is considered one of the clearest in the world.
Itinerary: 10:30am - Departure from the city of Uyuni to visit the Train Cemetery, and then go to the salt lake 11am - Make a brief stop in the town of Colchani, where you will pass the processing plant for artisan salt 12pm - Enter the Salar to visit waterholes, observe the extraction of salt, and visit the Playa Blanca Hotel (one of the first hotels in the Salar) 12:30pm - Lunch in the middle of Salar de Uyuni 1:30pm - Visit Incahuasi Island where you see the famous giant cactus 3:30pm - Arrive at the foot of Tunupa Volcano to take pictures, see flamingos, and watch the sunset 5:30pm - Sunset at the Salar de Uyuni (alternative to the direct return to Uyuni) 6:30pm - Return to Uyuni
Escape to the desert on a private, guided trip to the Bolivian salt flats called the Salar de Uyuni. Begin the full-day tour by being picked up at your hotel in downtown La Paz for a transfer by private vehicle to El Alto airport. On the short flight to Uyuni, in southern Bolivia, you’ll fly over the Altiplano (‘High Plain’) and get jaw-dropping views of the Andes Mountains.Less than 1 hour away by air, the town of Uyuni provides easy access to the world’s largest salt flats. Stretched between distant Andean peaks like a shimmering white carpet, the Salar de Uyuni resembles a snow-covered lake and covers 4,000 square miles (over 10,000 square km). It’s home to pink flamingos, 1,000-year-old cacti, rare hummingbirds and hotels built entirely from blocks of salt. Don’t forget your camera, as the blinding white salt flats, framed by mountains and blue sky, create picture-perfect opportunities. You can observe mirages and optical illusions caused by solar radiation and the crystallized ground. Weather permitting, you’ll hang out on Cactus Island, home to a plethora of cacti, unusual flowers and strange fauna. And you’ll graze on a picnic lunch smack in the middle of the salt flats, creating the feeling that you’re eating in the middle of nowhere. After your unforgettable visit to this wondrous landscape, you’ll fly back to La Paz and be dropped off at your hotel.
