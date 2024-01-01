Museo de la Catedral

Lake Titicaca

LoginSave

Copacabana's cathedral is a repository for both European and local religious art and Museo de la Catedral contains some interesting articles and offerings from hopeful individuals. The museum is open only to groups of eight or more (unless, of course, you’re happy to pay for eight) and you may need to chase down a nun to arrange your visit.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Cathedral

    Cathedral

    0.05 MILES

    The sparkling white mudéjar (Moorish–style) cathedral, with its domes and colorful azulejos (blue Portuguese-style ceramic tiles), dominates the town…

  • Sampaya

    Sampaya

    6.02 MILES

    This is a beautifully preserved village where the homes are built with flat stones joined in an earthen mortar. There is a stone church on the hilltop…

  • Yumani

    Yumani

    9.94 MILES

    Yumani is the main village at the south end of the island. Most boats drop you at the village’s dock, about 200m downhill from the town proper. The small…

  • Horca del Inca

    Horca del Inca

    0.21 MILES

    This hillside gate (named 'the Incan Gallows' by the Spaniards) is a fascinating pre-Incan astronomical observatory, surrounded by pierced rocks that…

  • Cerro Calvario

    Cerro Calvario

    0.52 MILES

    The summit can be reached in half an hour and is well worth the climb, especially for a view of the sunset. The trail begins near the church at the end of…

  • Escalera del Inca

    Escalera del Inca

    9.66 MILES

    Just uphill from the ferry dock at Yumani, along the beautifully reconstructed Escalera del Inca (Inca stairway), you’ll pass plenty of terraced gardens,…

  • Museo de Pariti

    Museo de Pariti

    26.38 MILES

    The stunning pots and ch’alladores (vases) found on Isla Pariti in 2004 are now on display at this tiny museum near the excavation site. Exhibits here…

  • Templo de las Vírgenes

    Templo de las Vírgenes

    8.87 MILES

    The ruins of an Inca nunnery and temple dedicated to the Virgins of the Sun ­– also known as Ajlla Wasi or Iñak Uyu – occupy an amphitheater-like valley…

View more attractions

Nearby Lake Titicaca attractions

1. Cathedral

0.05 MILES

The sparkling white mudéjar (Moorish–style) cathedral, with its domes and colorful azulejos (blue Portuguese-style ceramic tiles), dominates the town…

2. Intikala

0.16 MILES

North of the cemetery on the southeastern outskirts of town is this neglected site of artificially sculpted boulders. Its original purpose is unknown, but…

3. Museo Pacha Uta

0.19 MILES

A small museum by the tourist info center that's dedicated to the natural and human history of the lake.

4. Horca del Inca

0.21 MILES

This hillside gate (named 'the Incan Gallows' by the Spaniards) is a fascinating pre-Incan astronomical observatory, surrounded by pierced rocks that…

5. Copacabana Beach

0.35 MILES

While Bolivia’s only public beach can’t hold a candle to its better-known counterpart in Rio de Janeiro, on weekends the festive atmosphere is a magnet…

7. Museo del Poncho

0.36 MILES

A visit to Museo del Poncho will help you unravel the mysteries of the regional textiles. The exhibits, spread over two floors, give a clear insight into…

8. Cerro Calvario

0.52 MILES

The summit can be reached in half an hour and is well worth the climb, especially for a view of the sunset. The trail begins near the church at the end of…