Branch Mouth is the meeting place of the Mopan River, coming from Guatemala, and the Macal River, flowing down from Mountain Pine Ridge. The confluence of these rivers forms the beginning of the Belize River, which flows northeast to the sea. It's a cool spot for a swim on a hot day. A cable swing bridge connects to the opposite bank. To get there, cycle or walk 1.5 miles north of town past Midas Resort.