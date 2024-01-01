The Texture museum is located in an 1902 flax factory and focuses on the town's flax and linen industry; you'll also see a lovely collection of damasks and laces. The history of flax is told through individual accounts and is surprisingly absorbing: you can touch and smell the fabric itself.
