Bruxella 1238 is the scanty remains of a Franciscan convent that was bombarded into ruins in 1695. Most of the site is visible by peeping through the glass windows set into the pavement roughly outside Le Cirio café.
©Analia Glogowski/Lonely Planet
Brussels
©Analia Glogowski/Lonely Planet
