Maison Cauchie

Built in 1905, this stunning house was the home of architect and painter Paul Cauchie (1875–1952), and its sgraffito facade, adorned with graceful female figures, is one of the most beautiful in Brussels. It looks like a Klimt painting transformed into architecture. A petition saved the house from demolition in 1971, and since 1975 it has been a protected monument. If you can't time a visit to meet the limited opening hours, the facade alone definitely warrants a visit.