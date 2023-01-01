House of European History

Housed in the beautifully renovated Eastman Building in Parc Léopold, this airy, elegant new museum takes you into some dark corners of European history, from war and destruction to the biggest peace project ever endeavoured. There are detours from this tumultuous path for Dutch tulips, English football and European cuisine,the latter described in disappointingly broadbrush terms. The highly (perhaps overly) interactive experience takes about 1½ hours, with permanent and temporary exhibitions that you can roam through in 24 languages.