Even when it's closed, it's still worth seeking out this tiny gallery for its photogenic setting – an old stone house draped with flowers and creepers in a magical little corner of Bouillon that locals have dubbed the Quartier Bretagne.

When open, mellifluous music plays from the gallery windows and the art is supplemented with files documenting local culture, poetry and the life of writer and printer Maurice Pirotte (1913–2013), for which the gallery is a shrine of sorts.