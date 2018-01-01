Welcome to Bathsheba
If you’re not a great swimmer, this is not really the place to go into the water; rather, enjoy the wave-tossed scenery on long beach walks. Note the iconic Mushroom Rock, one of several rocks carved into shapes that will cause mycologists to swoon.
Beautiful Coastal Sightseeing Tour of Barbados
After pick up from your hotel, the tour will begin in the capital of Barbados, Bridgetown. Your driver will take you through the city, pointing out historical sights along the way. From there you will travel up the southern coast; the first stop will be at the historic Garrison. Then you will make your way up the coast and through the popular fishing village of Oistins and Miami Beach, a favorite for visitors and locals alike. While at the beach you will sample some local fish cakes and coconut punch. Upon leaving Miami Beach, you will drive further up the southern coast to Foul Bay, a long and wide beach whose shores are washed by turquoise waters. The next stop is Codrington College. Codrington College was built in 1715 and is the oldest theological college in the western hemisphere. Just up the hill from Codrington College is the next stop, St John's Church. St John's Church, one of the oldest churches on the island, is set on a cliff and captures spectacular views of the eastern coast of Barbados. From this gothic church you will journey through the Parish of St John and into St Joseph down into Bathsheba which was named for its great beauty. It is also the location of the Soup Bowl - a favorite stop for surfers in Barbados. After a morning of viewing Barbados beauty, it will be time to taste the flavors of Barbados with local cuisine served up at our lunch stop at the Animal Flower Cave Restaurant located at northern tip of the island. The northern point of the island differs drastically from the rest of the island. Here you will find waves crashing into limestone cliffs in a most dramatic fashion. While at North Point you will be served refreshments. After North Point you will head down the western coast of the island through two of the island's oldest towns: Speightstown and Holetown. Speightstown was also known as "Little Bristol" and was once the main port on the island. After driving through these towns you will be taken back to your hotel or cruise port. Tour Highlights Bridgetown Garrison Miami Beach (fish cakes and drink) Foul Bay Codrington College St John's Church Bathsheba View of Morgan Lewis Windmill from 1.10km Lunch at the Animal Flower Cave restaurant North Point Speightstown Holetown
Natural Wonders of Barbados Tour including Harrison's Cave
Experience the Island's natural wonders whilst driving through its lush green hills. At the cave you will board electric trams and travel through the winding tunnels viewing majestic caverns and the stalactites and stalagmites which have been growing in them for many centuries. Another special feature of the caves is its streams, waterfalls and pools. Harrison's cave is guaranteed to be an experience of a lifetime. Our next stop is your choice between Hunte's Gardens or Flower Forest; The two are close together in location and allow for some customers to choose to have a lusher tropical forest experience or a spectacular well loved garden rich in color and tropical blooms. A visit to Barbados will not be complete without a stop in Bathsheba, famous for its breathtaking beauty and pounding surf. After a morning of adventure it will be time to taste the flavor of Barbados with local cuisine served up at our lunch stop. Our final stop for the day will be the Barbados Wildlife Reserve where we hope to catch the Green Monkey at play along with a wide variety of other animals. Tour Itinerary Highlights(All times are approximate and subject to change)Harrison's Cave (1.5 hours)Hunte's Gardens or Flower Forest (1 hour)Bathsheba (15-minute photo stop)Lunch at a seaside restaurantBarbados Wildlife Reserve (1 hour)
Barbados Island and Beach Tour
Your Barbados island tour starts with hotel pickup by van in Bridgetown, followed by a drive up the west coast of the island — the Caribbean side. This stretch of shoreline is often called the ‘gold coast’ due to its beautiful hotels like the Sandy Lane and large homes, including the house where native daughter Rihanna stays when she’s in Barbados. When you reach Holetown, make your first stop at St James Parish Church, the site of the oldest church on the island, originally founded in 1628. Take a brief tour of the small church before heading about 20 minutes northeast to Cherry Tree Hill for a photo op. At 850 feet (260 meters) above sea level, Cherry Tree Hill offers a beautiful view of the coast and the lush landscape of St Andrew Parish. Once flanked by cherry trees, the road to the lookout point is now lined with mahogany trees. Continue your tour east to the Atlantic side of the island, and stop at Barclays Park, a popular, 50-acre (20-hectare) park that climbs up a beachside hill. (Fun fact: It was opened in 1966 by Queen Elizabeth II.) Have a seat with your guide at one of the many picnic tables and enjoy a refreshing beer, glass of rum punch or other provided beverage. Then head down the east coast about five minutes to Bathsheba for your last stop before hitting the beach. Enjoy a photo opportunity in the picturesque surfing and fishing village, and then make the 30-minute drive back across the island, this time traveling through the sugar cane fields, to Carlisle Bay, where you have two hours of free time on the beach. Swim, go snorkeling, take a nap on the sand, buy lunch at the beach bar — the time here is yours to do as you wish (any activities, food and drinks at the beach are at your own expense).Your Barbados island tour ends with hotel or seaport drop-off in Bridgetown.
Barbados Shore Excursion: Natural Wonders and Harrison's Cave Tour
Barbados Shore Excursion: Island Highlights Half-Day Tour
Everyone wants to spend a day in paradise and Barbados is truly just that. from your Barbados cruise port you will start your day with a journey over to the East Coast of Barbados. The first stop will be Cherry Tree Hill with its breathtaking views of the East Coast from there you will make your way to Morgan Lewis Windmill. The windmill is on the top 100 endangered historical sites in the world. As you come down onto the coastline you will travel through Cattlewash and make a stop in Bathsheba which was named for its great beauty. It is also the location of the Soup Bowl the favorite stop for surfers in Barbados. The next stop will be St John's Church one of the oldest churches on the island, set on a cliff and capturing spectacular views. From this Gothic church you will journey through the parish of St George past the Gun Hill signal station and the great white Lion as we make your way to the Garrison Historic area. The British built the first garrison in the West Indies at St Ann's Fort in 1705. The garrison, which served as the regional headquarters of the British Navy, soon expanded to include barracks and a parade ground. For more than a century was the largest British Colonial garrison. The Garrison has a special importance for the people of Barbados as it was here the flag of the independent nation was unfurled on 30th November 1966. After your tour you will have the option to be returned to the cruise ship or be dropped off in Bridgetown for shopping or at Pirates Cove for beach time. If you do select to be dropped off for shopping or beach time you will have to make your own way back to the port. The tour usually arrives in the Bridgetown and Pirates Cove area around 1pm - 1:30pmTour Itinerary Highlights(All times are approximate and subject to change)Cherry Tree Hill (15-minute photo stop)Morgan Lewis Windmill (5-10 minute photo stop)Bathsheba (15-20 minute photo stop)St John's Church (20 minutes)The Garrison Avg length (15 minutes)Bridgetown (drive through with historical commentary)
Barbados Shore Excursion: Coastal Sightseeing Tour
After pick up from your cruise ship port the tour will begin in the Barbados capital of Bridgetown. Your driver will take you through the city pointing out historical sights along the way. From there you will travel up the south coast making the first stop at the historic Garrison. Then you will make your way up the coast and through the popular fishing village of Oistins, where you will make the second stop at Miami Beach. Miami Beach is a favorite with visitors and locals alike. Whilst at the beach you will sample some local fish cakes and coconut punch.Leaving Miami Beach you will drive further up the south coast to Foul Bay, a long and wide beach whose shores are washed by turquoise waters. The next stop is Codrington College. Codrington College was built in 1715 and is the oldest Theological College in the western hemisphere. Just up the hill from Codrington College is the next stop St John's Church. St John's Church, one of the oldest churches on the island, is set on a cliff and captures spectacular views of the East Coast of Barbados. From this Gothic church you will journey through the Parish of St John and into St Joseph down into Bathsheba which was named for its great beauty. It is also the location of the Soup Bowl - the favorite stop for surfers in Barbados.After a morning of beauty it will be time to taste the flavors of Barbados with local cuisine served up at our lunch stop at the Animal Flower Cave Restaurant located at northern tip of the island. The Northern point of the island differs drastically from most of the island. Here you will find waves crashing into limestone cliffs in a most dramatic fashion. Whilst at North Point you will be served refreshments. Leaving North Point you will head down the West Coast of the island through two of the island's oldest towns Speightstown and Holetown. Speightstown was also known as "Little Bristol" and was once the main port on the island. After driving through these towns you will be taken back to your hotel or cruise port.Tour Itinerary Highlights(All times are approximate and subject to change)Bridgetown (drive through with commentary)Garrison (5-10 minutes)Miami Beach (20 minutes)Foul Bay (10-minute photo stop)Codrington College (15-minute photo stop)St John's Church (20-minute photo stop)Bathsheba (10-minute photo stop)View of Morgan Lewis Windmill (5-10 minutes)North Point and Lunch (1 hour)Speightstown (drive through with commentary)Holetown (drive through with commentary)