Barbados Shore Excursion: Coastal Sightseeing Tour

After pick up from your cruise ship port the tour will begin in the Barbados capital of Bridgetown. Your driver will take you through the city pointing out historical sights along the way. From there you will travel up the south coast making the first stop at the historic Garrison. Then you will make your way up the coast and through the popular fishing village of Oistins, where you will make the second stop at Miami Beach. Miami Beach is a favorite with visitors and locals alike. Whilst at the beach you will sample some local fish cakes and coconut punch.Leaving Miami Beach you will drive further up the south coast to Foul Bay, a long and wide beach whose shores are washed by turquoise waters. The next stop is Codrington College. Codrington College was built in 1715 and is the oldest Theological College in the western hemisphere. Just up the hill from Codrington College is the next stop St John's Church. St John's Church, one of the oldest churches on the island, is set on a cliff and captures spectacular views of the East Coast of Barbados. From this Gothic church you will journey through the Parish of St John and into St Joseph down into Bathsheba which was named for its great beauty. It is also the location of the Soup Bowl - the favorite stop for surfers in Barbados.After a morning of beauty it will be time to taste the flavors of Barbados with local cuisine served up at our lunch stop at the Animal Flower Cave Restaurant located at northern tip of the island. The Northern point of the island differs drastically from most of the island. Here you will find waves crashing into limestone cliffs in a most dramatic fashion. Whilst at North Point you will be served refreshments. Leaving North Point you will head down the West Coast of the island through two of the island's oldest towns Speightstown and Holetown. Speightstown was also known as "Little Bristol" and was once the main port on the island. After driving through these towns you will be taken back to your hotel or cruise port.Tour Itinerary Highlights(All times are approximate and subject to change)Bridgetown (drive through with commentary)Garrison (5-10 minutes)Miami Beach (20 minutes)Foul Bay (10-minute photo stop)Codrington College (15-minute photo stop)St John's Church (20-minute photo stop)Bathsheba (10-minute photo stop)View of Morgan Lewis Windmill (5-10 minutes)North Point and Lunch (1 hour)Speightstown (drive through with commentary)Holetown (drive through with commentary)