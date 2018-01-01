Private Tour: 4-Night Sylhet and Sreemangal Adventure Tour from Dhaka

Day 01 [B, L, D]: In the morning pickup from your Dhaka hotel and transferred to Sreemangal by AC/Non AC bus/train. After lunch, move on to Baikka Beel Wetland. You can see the blue horizon meeting the blue haor water here. Baikka Beel is a famous bird sanctuary as well as fish sanctuary. Bird lovers can see and enjoy different kind of birds here. Explore a 1-km trail to spot different species of birds, then enjoy the beautiful sunset on a relaxing one-hour boat ride. The beautiful scenery stretching over miles creates an unbelievable feeling. After dark, you will go back to Srimangal hotel for an overnight stay.Day 02 [B, L, D]:After breakfast move to Lawachara National Park to enjoy Lawachara Rain Forest wild life tribal people life style, then proceed to Madhabpur Lake. Madhabpur Lake is natural lake inside the Madhabpur tea estate. The water of the lake is so clean and clear that you cannot stop yourself from jumping in. The estate offers great natural scenery with all the tea plants standing in line on the hillocks. See rare blue lotus and water lily mostly pink ones decorate the banks of the lake from time to time. These flowers add final touch of elegance to this lake's charm. By evening back to Sreemangal hotel.Day 03 [B, L, D]:After breakfast transfer to Jaflong. Jaflong is a wonderful and one of the most attractive natural destinations in Sylhet. Jaflong is famous for its stone collections and is home of the Khasi tribe. Upon arrival Jaflong witness the famous tone collection from the river. Then proceed to Lalakhal Boat Trip. Join the Cruises on Shari River adventure. Journey to the Lalakhal through Shari River is really a wonderful experience. By evening back to Sylhet hotel for overnight stay.Day 04 [B, L, D]:After breakfast, head to the Ratargul Swamp Forest, the only freshwater swamp forest located in Bangladesh and one of the few freshwater swamp forests in the world. The evergreen forest is situated by the river Goain and linked with the canal Chengir Khal. Most of the trees grow here are Koroch trees. The forest goes under 20-30 feet water in the rainy season. The rest of the year the water level is about 10 feet deep in various spots. Proceed for Bisnakhandi, a village situated in Rustompur Union under Guainghat Upazilla. This is where many layers of the Khasi Mountain meet at a single point from both sides, with a high fall flowing from above. Adding to its charm are dark clouds hugging the mountain in the rainy season. Along the stream flowing from high up in the mountain come huge boulders that are deposited and mined in Bisnakhandi. Back to Sylhet for dinner in the evening. Then, head for Dhaka by AC/non AC bus/train.Day 05:Early morning arrival in Dhaka and be dropped off at your Dhaka hotel. There is no itinerary for the day.