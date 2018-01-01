Welcome to Sunamganj

Approximately 70km west of Sylhet, this small town acts as a gateway to the haors (wetlands) of the region, which are rife with bird life. From midwinter through the end of March (and sometimes April), migrant winter birds and the region's resident avian fauna all get together for a big bird party. Varieties of rails, raptors, ducks, sandpipers and other species congregate on these wetlands, which are worth a day's birdwatching trip from Sylhet.