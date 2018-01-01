Decidedly untypical of Bangladesh, both in topography and culture, this largely Buddhist Adivasi (tribal) stronghold is the homeland of the Jumma people. It's a stunning region of hills, ravines and cliffs covered with dense jungles of bamboo, creepers and shrubs, and dotted with tall, slender waterfalls.

The whole region is full of the flavours of neighbouring Myanmar (Burma). It’s utterly fascinating and exceedingly beautiful. It also offers a chance to stretch the legs with some of the country’s best hiking on offer, though access is often limited for foreigners.

There are three districts: Khagrachari, Rangamati and Bandarban. Most tourists visit only the latter two, which are the more scenic, and are the two we cover here. While it's generally safe to visit, all foreign visitors require a special permit, and the whims of officialdom can sometimes put a frustrating brake on which parts of the Hill Tracts are accessible to travellers.

