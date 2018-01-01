Welcome to Srimangal & Around

Sylhet may be the primary city in the eponymous division, but sylvan Srimangal is the undoubted star of this region. Blessed with rolling hills carpeted with endless tea plantations, dense forest sanctuaries and a sprinkling of tribal villages, this place is bound to rank among your most treasured experiences in Bangladesh. The town itself is small, friendly and easy to manage, but it’s the surrounding countryside that’s the real draw, with hiking, wildlife-watching and, of course, tea-drinking all high on the agenda.

