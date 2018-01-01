Welcome to Srimangal & Around
Sylhet may be the primary city in the eponymous division, but sylvan Srimangal is the undoubted star of this region. Blessed with rolling hills carpeted with endless tea plantations, dense forest sanctuaries and a sprinkling of tribal villages, this place is bound to rank among your most treasured experiences in Bangladesh. The town itself is small, friendly and easy to manage, but it’s the surrounding countryside that’s the real draw, with hiking, wildlife-watching and, of course, tea-drinking all high on the agenda.
In the wake of travel advisories pertaining to the safety of foreigners at the time of research, cycling (once the most popular activity among tourists) was suspended in the region until further notice. This has somewhat dampened the experience for a lot of outdoorsy travellers, but most areas still remain open to hiking and general ambling.