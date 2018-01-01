Welcome to Rajshahi & Rangpur
In a nutshell, the area contains some of Bangladesh’s finest rajbaris (Raj-era palaces), exquisitely decorated temples and the country's largest and most impressive Buddhist ruins. Small villages, colourful markets and remote communities living on fast-eroding sand islands all add to the allure of a trip to this part of the country. The idyllic rural landscape is stunning to boot, and lends a fantastic backdrop to the decaying, moss-hewn ancient architecture that steals the attention of your camera.
Top experiences in Rajshahi & Rangpur
Rajshahi & Rangpur activities
Private Tour: Rajshahi Day Tour of Bagha Mosque and Puthia Temple Complex
Take a private full-day tour of Rajshahi to get to know the Bagha Mosque, the Puthia Temple Complex and its incredible history in more detail. This popular 10-hour tour includes transportation, a personal driver and an English-speaking guide throughout the day. Following a hotel pick-up from Rajshahi at 8am, your first stop will be the Bagha Mosque. This is a great historical place in Bangladesh. It has a wonderful architectural style. The Bagha Mosque was built on the western bank of a fairly large tank within a brick-walled compound, 48.77 square meters. The inscription on top of the mosque states that the mosque was constructed by Sultan Nusrat Shah in 1932 A.D. Initially, its roof was over 10 domes but later those disintegrated. The mosque was constructed with brick and stone plinth. An earthquake in 1897 destroyed all the domes. Next, you’ll head to the Puthia Temple Complex. The Puthia Temple Complex has the largest number of historic temples in Bangladesh. The temples were built by Hindu Zamindars Rajas of the Puthia Raj family who were notable philanthropists of Rajshahi. The temples have been built in terracotta in a variety of styles combining the typical Jor-bangla architecture with other influences. The Rajbari or Palace of the Raja of Puthia and the Dol Mancha are part of the complex. The temples are laid out around a lake with a sprawling lawn. Here, you’ll discover the authentic craftsmanship in the temples such as the Shiva Temple, the Jagannath Temple, the Dol Mandir, the Govinda Temple, the Royal Palace and the Bara Ahnik Mandir. After lunch at a local restaurant, you will continue to the Natore Royal Palace, also known as the Natore Rajbari, a prominent royal palace in Natore. It was the residence and seat of the Rajshahi Raj family of zamindars. The famous Queen Rani Bhabani lived here and after the death of her husband expanded both the estate and the palace. At approximately 6pm, you'll arrive back at your hotel in Rajshahi where your tour will end.
Private Tour: Rajshahi Day Tour of Chhoto Sona Mosque and Varendra Research Museum
You will be picked up from your hotel in Rajshahi at 8am and transferred to your first stop Chhoto Sona Mosque which is the main attraction of this area. The mosque was built during the reign of Sultan Hussain Shah. The mosque is one of the best-preserved sultana monuments under protection by the Department of Archaeology and Museums, Governments of Bangladesh. The gilding that gave the building its name does not exist anymore. The mosque premise, which covers an area of 42m from East to West by 43.5m from North to South, was originally surrounded by an outer wall (now restored) with a gateway in the middle of the East side. Next, you’ll head to some other historic buildings such as the Toha Khana, a complex including a hammamkhana, a three-domed mosque and the tomb of Shah Neamotullah Wali, Dharash Bari Mosque, Dharash Bari or Madrasa -- the earliest madrasa in Bangladesh, Chamachika mosque. After lunch at a local restaurant, you will continue to the Varendra Research Museum. This gem of a museum is tucked away in an unassuming building on a quiet street. Founded in 1910 with the support of the Maharaja of Dighapatia, it is managed by Rajshahi University and is the oldest museum in the country. Inside is a fantastic collection of relics spanning from the earliest civilization of Mohenjodaro in Pakistan to local archaeological excavation sites. Enjoy the sculpture galleries, with figurines of Hindu gods, goddesses and mythical characters. The collection of Islamic artifacts from the medieval era, comprising weapons, ensembles, daily objects and a number of ornate hand-written copies of the Quran, is simply stunning. The building itself is a curious mix of British and Hindu architectural styles. At approximately 6pm, you'll arrive back at your hotel in Rajshahi where the tour will end.