Welcome to Sylhet Division
Even while offering plenty of rural adventures for those willing to go the extra mile, Sylhet scores over several other divisions in terms of its easy accessibility. Good transport links mean Sylhet’s famous tea estates, its smattering of Adivasi mud-hut villages, its thick forests and its serene bayous are all just a few hours’ drive or train journey from Dhaka.
Given its relaxed grain, Sylhet is best enjoyed at leisure. Schedule a week at least for your trip here, especially if you love outdoor activities.
Top experiences in Sylhet Division
Sylhet Division activities
Private Tour: Sreemangal Day Tour of Lowacherra National Park, Madhabpur Lake and Baikka Beel Wetland from Sylhet
At 8am your guide will pick you up from your hotel in Sylhet and leave for Sreemangal. Your first visit will be Lowacherra National Park. Lawachara is the only rainforest in Bangladesh. In 1997 the Bangladesh government declared it a National Park. Biological diversity in the Lawachara National Park consists of 460 species, of which 167 species are plants, 4 amphibian species, 6 reptile species, 246 bird species and 20 mammal species. Different types of plants make the natural view of ‘Lawachara’ very thrilling and attractive. Then visit Khashia tribal village to learn about their life style, agriculture, weaving and betel leaf farming. Next, proceed to Madhabpur Lake. The lake is a great place at winter season cause all the migratory birds from cold countries get together in this lake and the scene becomes awesome. The lake was initially made due to the irrigation of the tea garden. The lake is surrounded with dotted hills. Have lunch at a local restaurant at your own expense start for Baikka Beel Wetland. Baikka Beel is a part of the Hail Haor, a vast wetland of almost 100 acres. Each year in winter, thousands of migratory birds fly from way north to make this wetland their home. The road that takes you to the Beel runs through scenic country side, typical rural area of Bangladesh. There is an observation tower at the Beel, you can climb the tower to watch birds. Don't forget to bring your binoculars if you are into wildlife/bird photography. Enjoy the beautiful sunset on a relaxing one-hour boat ride and then explore tracking 1 km trail to spot different species of birds.In the evening you will be dropped off at your Sreemangal or Sylhet hotel.
Private Tour: Full-Day Trekking Adventure Tour to Ham Ham Waterfall from Sylhet
At 6:00 am your guide will pick you up from your hotel in Sylhet and transfer to Madhabpur by Private car. Upon arrival in Madhabpur you will start the 4-hour trekking trail through hills and rivers to reach the Ham Ham Waterfall (also called "Hum Hum"). The waterfall was discovered in 2010 and it's about 135-160 feet in height. After 30 minutes of trekking, you will see a natural fountain locally called "Chara" or "Nala". Experience some muddy paths and jungle and also walk through the clear water that is around the height of your ankle or thigh depending on the water level of the day. There are two ways to reach Ham Ham Waterfall and your guide will make some suggestions. Before the night falls, your guide will make sure you return to your car safely and drop you off at your hotel in Sylhet around 8:00 pm.
Private Tour: Sylhet Full-Day Tour of Ratargul and Bisnakandi
Get picked up from your hotel in Sylhet at 8am by your guide and transfer to Ratargul Swamp Forest. Ratargul is a fresh water swamp area situated near the Goain River. Discover the area’s freshwater swamp forests, or “flooded forests,” which are inundated by the local rivers on a seasonal basis. The forest typically gets submerged under 20 to 30 feet (6 to 9 meters) of water in some parts of the rainy season. The waters are populated by numerous fresh, and the area is also home to a number of snakes, monkeys, lizards, insects & birds. You may even see a vulture or eagle if you are lucky. Later in the day you’ll enjoy lunch at a local restaurant before continuing to Bisnakandi. This village, located in Rustompur Union, is known as a site where multiple layers of the nearby hills converge in the center of a local river. In the rainy season, you’ll also witness dark clouds hugging the mountain. When the tour concludes, you will be dropped off at your hotel in Sreemangal or Sylhet.
Private Tour: Sylhet Full-Day Tour of Jaflong and Lalakhal
At 8am your guide will pick you up from your hotel in Sylhet and transfer to Jaflong. Jaflong is one of the most popular natural destinations in Sylhet situated by the River Mari with clear water through the valley of hills. Jaflong is also known for its stone collections and home of the Khasi tribe. Jaflong is one of the most attractive tourist spots in Sylhet division. Jaflong is also scenic spot nearby amidst tea gardens and rate beauty of rolling stones from hills. It is situated besides the river Mari in the lap of Hill Kashia. The Mari river is coming from the great Himalayas of India, which building million tons of stone boulders with its tide. You can watch the stone collection from the river in Jaflong as well as you can enjoy the boating in the river Mari. Jaflong is totally a hilly area of real natural beauty where hills are greenish with the forests. After lunch at Jaflong local restaurant experience a boat ride to Lalakhal through Shari River enjoying the clear water as well as mesmerizing mountain views of Meghalaya from Lalakhal. When the tour concludes, you will be dropped off at your hotel in Sylhet or Sreemangal