Welcome to Natore

Little more than a scruffy and dusty small town today, Natore used to be one of the most prominent zamindaris (land revenue estates) under the Bengal nawabs and subsequently the British, and thus had considerable financial clout over other estates during its heyday in the 18th century. A sense of the past grandeur still lingers today in the elegant Natore Rajbari with its fanciful gardens and temple-hemmed ponds, which – when combined with nearby Puthia – makes for an enchanting day trip from Rajshahi.