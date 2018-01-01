Welcome to Sona Masjid (Gaud)

A site of great historical importance, Gaud (pronounced gour, but better known on this side of the international border as Sona Masjid, the name of the main mosque here) was a medieval kingdom that reached great heights in the pre-Mughal and Mughal eras. The Hindu Senas established their capital here, after which the Khiljis from Turkistan took control for three centuries, to be followed in the late 15th century by the Afghans. Under the Afghans, Gaud became a prosperous city, surrounded by fortified ramparts and a moat, and spread over 32 sq km. Replete with temples, mosques and palaces, the city was visited by traders and merchants from all over Central Asia, Arabia, Persia and China.