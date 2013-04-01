Welcome to Sundarbans National Park

A shroud of mystery and danger looms over the Unesco-protected Sundarbans National Park, the largest mangrove forest in the world. Bleak and haunting at the same time, the wilderness here comprises an enormous network of interconnected waterways, stretching inland for about 80km from the Bay of Bengal. This is truly wild terrain, and a three- or four-day boat trip into the heart of this magnificent part of south Asia often ranks as the chief highlight of a trip to Bangladesh.