Welcome to Jessore

Mercantile Jessore (pronounced Joshor) is a quintessential Bangladeshi small town characterised by bustling yet manageable street-markets, narrow winding streets, roadside stalls and a plethora of tea stands. Being an authentic, non-touristy place, it makes for a good wander and offers a great opportunity to sample local proletarian culture at its most undiluted form. There's little to see or do here as such, but logistically speaking, the town acts as a good transit point between Khulna and the Indian border at Benapole.