Welcome to Sonargaon
Very little remains of the original city – a couple of mosques and some indistinguishable mounds of earth, most of which are found around the small village of Mograpara to the west of the main highway. What most people now visit for is Painam Nagar, a charmingly decaying street of dilapidated mansions built by wealthy Hindu merchants just over a century ago, and Sadarbari, a beautifully restored rajbari (Raj-era palace) with a gorgeous pondside setting and an interesting folk-art museum.
Sonargaon Day Tour from Dhaka
Morning Start:8:00 am – 9:45 am: We will pick you up from your hotel or place of residence in Dhaka start moving towards Sonargaon (approx. 1 to 1.5 hours). 9:45 am – 10:15 am: First we will visit Goaldi Mosque built in 1519 A.D. in a village named Goaldi in Sonargaon by Mulla Hizabar Akbar Khan during the reign of Sutan Hussain Shah. 10:30 am – 11:30 am: We will go to Shadar Bari that used to be a King's palace but now is converted to Folk Art and Craft Museum and also cover the newly constructed building of folk art as well. We will travel around the campus briefly and you will experience the authentic culture and inheritance of the Bengali nation. 11:45 am – 1:00 pm: We will visit the Panam City built in 1900. Some wealthy Hindu colon business men used to live here but they left during India Pakistan partition. The rich architecture and the single road divided colonial system buildings are the highlights of the tour. Lunch : 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm: We will have lunch at a local restaurant with local food that is usually a little spicy. Otherwise, please notify us after booking. 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm: We will impose a unique primary school made of bamboo and is renowned for its unparalleled invention. During this period, you can meet local children and people and have a glance of their country spirit. 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm: We will have a boat ride to Meghna River, one of the three major rivers that makes Bangladesh a wetland. Afternoon Return Journey: 4:00 pm – 6:30 pm: Drive back to hotel in Dhaka by a different path. You will savor the sunset as well as the country life.
Private Tour: Sonargaon Day Tour including Country Boat Trip
At 8 am, you will be picked-up from your Dhaka Hotel and drive to one of the most historic cities in Bangladesh, namely Sonargaon (The old capital of Bengal). With its magnificent ancient buildings and monuments, it is only fitting that this wonderful capital would become home to a museum that captures and preserves the traditions and culture of the people of Bangladesh. The Folk Art Museum, or Folk Art and Crafts Museum is located on a picturesque piece of land that consists of breathtaking landscapes, peaceful lakes and ponds, and of course the structures that make up the Folk Art Museum complex (Wednesday & Thursday is closed). Then enjoy a boat ride on the lake inside the foundation premises. Later on, you will go to Panam City (Panam Nagar) to see the beautifully decorated buildings constructed around the end of 18th century. You will visit Goaldi Mosque that was built in 1519. After having lunch at Sonargaon local restaurant, start for Visit a char (small river island) in the third largest River Meghna by boat. You will see traditional life of farmers in Bangladesh, enjoy the scenic beauty of the countryside, and the lifestyle of village people. By evening you will return back to Dhaka and be dropped off at Dhaka Hotel.
Private Day Trip from Dhaka to Sonargaon and Mainamati
Get picked up from your hotel in Dhaka around 8am and get transferred to your first stop, the Taj Mahal Bangladesh, a scaled-down replica of the original Taj Mahal in Agra, India. Proceed next to the Sonargaon Folk Art and Craft Museum, located on a 123-acre (50-hectare) piece of land offering breathtaking landscapes and a collection of artificial lakes and ponds. (Please note: the museum is closed on Wednesday and Thursday). Continue to Panam City (also known as Panam Nagar) where you can explore the town’s beautifully-decorated buildings constructed around the end of 18th century. You’ll also take a look at Goaldi Mosque, one of the last remaining medieval monuments in Sonargaon. After lunch at a local restaurant in the city, continue to Mainamati, where you’ll visit a selection of the area’s range of archaeological sites like the Salban Vihara, Rupban Mura, and Itakhola Mura, an impressive three-terrace ruin. At approximately 7pm, you'll arrive back at your hotel in Dhaka.
Private Tour 2-Day Dhaka City Tour and Sonargaon Day Tour From Dhaka
Day 1: At 08:00 am our tour guide will pick you up from your Dhaka Hotel and start Dhaka City Tour. Your first stop will be Baitul Mukarram Mosque-the national mosque of Bangladesh. The Mosque was completed in 1968 and the Mosque has a capacity of 30,000, giving it the respectable position of being the 10th biggest Mosque in the world. Then proceed for Nawab (King's) Palace which is also known as Ahsan Manzil or Pink Palace. Ahsan Manzil is an attractive tourist spot in Dhaka. It is one of the most meaningful architectural heritages of Bangladesh. It is situated in Old Dhaka on the bank of the river Buriganga. (Ahsan Manzil Closed Thursday). Explore Sadarghat river front (enjoy one hour boat riding in Buriganga river. Next continue to Star Mosque which is also known as Tara Masjid, is a mosque located in Armanitola area, Dhaka, Bangladesh. The mosque has ornate designs and is decorated with motifs of blue stars. It was built in the first half of the 19th century by Mirza Golam Pir. Next you head to Armenian Church. Armenian Church is located at Armanitola in Old dhaka, about 350m south of the Star Mosque. Then visit Lalbagh Fort. Lalbagh Fort (Fort Aurangabad) is an incomplete Mughal Palace fortress at Dhaka on the Buriganga River in the southwestern part of the old city of Dhaka. Prince Muhammad Azam, son of Emperor Aurangzeb, began the construction while he was serving as the Viceroy of Bengal. Main attractions are - Tomb of Pari Bibi, Lalbagh mosque, Audience hall and Hammam Khana (bathing place) of Nawab Shaista Khan. Then enjoy Dhakeshwari Temple, Curzon Hall, Shahid Minar and National Parliament Building. By evening we will drop you at your Dhaka Hotel. Day 02: At 8.00 am we will pick you up from your Dhaka Hotel and drive to Banglar Tajmahal. Then move for Sonargaon. You will visit The Folk Art Museum or Folk Art and Crafts Museum is located on a picturesque fifty hectare piece of land that consists of breathtaking landscapes, peaceful artificial lakes and ponds, and of course the structures that make up the Folk Art Museum complex (Wednesday & Thursday is closed). Then enjoy boat riding on the lake inside the foundation premises. Later on we will go to Panam City (Panam Nagar) to see the beautifully decorated buildings constructed around the end of 18th century. We will visit Goaldi Mosque that was built in 1519. After having lunch at Sonargaon local restaurant start Bouddhar Bazar. You will board to the boat at Bouddhar Bazar. You board on our wooden boat (Engine Driven) to join this Cruise on Meghna River adventure. Explore the remote island Nunertek villages of the widest river of Bangladesh that are only accessible by boat. Explore lifestyle of island people. Stop at any island in the middle of river, swim and have more fun. Enjoy the Hilsa fishing and the activities of villagers. Then we will take you back to Dhaka and drop your Hotel.