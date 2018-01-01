Welcome to Mymensingh

A leafy city built on the banks of the mighty Brahmaputra River, Mymensingh enjoys a lovely riverside setting, a sprinkling of Raj-era buildings and one of the most interesting old quarters in the country. It also acts as an ideal launchpad for off-the-beaten-track excursions further north – a rarely visited region dotted with Garo villages and swathed in lush, green landscapes.