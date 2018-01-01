Welcome to St Martin's Island

South along the coast from Cox's Bazar, St Martin's Island is Bangladesh's only coral island, and for once the beaches actually match the hype. The island is fairly small – about 8km in length and rarely more than 1km wide – so it’s easy to navigate. Rickshaws are available, but you can also just walk around it from beach to beach. The population lives primarily off fishing, but increasingly from the domestic tourism industry. As unregulated tourism booms, St Martin's is becoming an increasingly stressed environment.

Read More