Welcome to Comilla
The only reason for tourists to visit the boisterous and bustling market town of Comilla is to see the Buddhist ruins of Mainimati. Sadly, most of them are located within a military camp on the outskirts of town, and so are off-limits to the general public. Salban Vihara, the most impressive of them all, is just outside the military boundary and can be visited.
Top experiences in Comilla
Amazing hotels and hostels
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.