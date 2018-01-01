Welcome to Bandarban
Frustratingly, Bandarban also tends to be the place where officialdom is at its most restrictive. As elsewhere in the Chittagong Hill Tracts, all foreigners need a permit to visit. However, at times the authorities may choose to restrict where you can go in or outside the town – talk to a guide company before planning your trip to get an idea of where you'll be allowed to visit.
Private Tour: Bandarban Day Trip from Chittagong
Begin the day at 8:00 am as your guide picks you and your group up from your Chittagong hotel and transfers you to Bandarban for the remainder of your excursion. Start your visit Bandarban visit at Chimbuk Hill, where you can view Chimbuk Peak surrounded by floating clouds in the blue sky. Later, you’ll visit the tribal village of the Murang, offering a glimpse of their lifestyle and idyllic village perched on the surrounding hill slopes. Then stop by the Shaila Prapat Waterfall by the Chimbuk road side. Take a break around mid-day for lunch at a local restaurant, then move on to the Buddhist Golden Temple Buddha Dhatu Jadi on Zadi Hill. Proceed for there on a stroll through the Meghla Eco-Park and Nilachal, where you can immerse yourself in some of Bandarban’s beautiful nature. When the tour concludes, you will be transferred back to Chittagong and dropped off at your hotel.
Bangladesh Trekking Tour Bandarban and the Mysterious Boga Lake
Discover the mysterious Boga Lake, the highest lake in Bangladesh, and explore the beautiful Bandarban district on this 4-day trekking tour. Day 1 The trip begins in Dhaka. An air-conditioned overnight bus will bring you to Bandarban town. The departure from Dhaka is at 10 PM, and you will arrive in Bandarban the following morning. Day 2 Enjoy breakfast at 8 AM before starting the journey to the town of Ruma Bazar. Depart at 9 AM and take a minibus or 4x4 land cruiser. At 1 PM, enjoy lunch at Ruma Bazar. After lunch, head to Boga Lake by Chander Gari (open roof large Jeep). Located nearly 2,000 feet (610 m) above sea level, Boga Lake is the highest lake in Bangladesh and is surrounded by hills on every side. It will surely amaze you with its beauty! The color of the lake varies at different times at a day depending on the sunlight, humidity, and clouds. Local legend says that the lake was created after the inhabitants of a Khumi village killed and ate a deity who later reappeared to them in the form of a dragon. Instantly an earthquake occurred, the hillside caved in, and the village disappeared and formed a deep lake! After exploring the lake, trek a small mountain for about half an hour to reach your accommodations for the evening. Spend the night lakeside in a wooden tribal house. Day 3 Enjoy breakfast at 9 AM and fuel up for an exciting day! Start by hiking to Chingri Waterfall and explore the mysterious caves around Boga Lake. At 3 PM, enjoy a local BBQ dish served for dinner. Spend the night lakeside in the same lodging as the night before. Day 4 Start your last morning with breakfast at 9 AM. At 10 AM, journey back to Ruma Bazar by 4x4 land cruiser. Enjoy lunch at a local restaurant in Ruma Bazar upon arrival, before heading back to Bandarban town by minibus. At 9 PM, begin the final leg of the journey to Dhaka by bus. Dinner will be served on the way. This package is a complete adventure and trekking trip. All the necessary accessories to complete the trail will be provided. To complete the trail, there will be 7-8 hours of trekking. Trekking shoes, as well as army and police observation during trekking, will be included among other amenities.