Bangladesh Trekking Tour Bandarban and the Mysterious Boga Lake

Discover the mysterious Boga Lake, the highest lake in Bangladesh, and explore the beautiful Bandarban district on this 4-day trekking tour. Day 1 The trip begins in Dhaka. An air-conditioned overnight bus will bring you to Bandarban town. The departure from Dhaka is at 10 PM, and you will arrive in Bandarban the following morning. Day 2 Enjoy breakfast at 8 AM before starting the journey to the town of Ruma Bazar. Depart at 9 AM and take a minibus or 4x4 land cruiser. At 1 PM, enjoy lunch at Ruma Bazar. After lunch, head to Boga Lake by Chander Gari (open roof large Jeep). Located nearly 2,000 feet (610 m) above sea level, Boga Lake is the highest lake in Bangladesh and is surrounded by hills on every side. It will surely amaze you with its beauty! The color of the lake varies at different times at a day depending on the sunlight, humidity, and clouds. Local legend says that the lake was created after the inhabitants of a Khumi village killed and ate a deity who later reappeared to them in the form of a dragon. Instantly an earthquake occurred, the hillside caved in, and the village disappeared and formed a deep lake! After exploring the lake, trek a small mountain for about half an hour to reach your accommodations for the evening. Spend the night lakeside in a wooden tribal house. Day 3 Enjoy breakfast at 9 AM and fuel up for an exciting day! Start by hiking to Chingri Waterfall and explore the mysterious caves around Boga Lake. At 3 PM, enjoy a local BBQ dish served for dinner. Spend the night lakeside in the same lodging as the night before. Day 4 Start your last morning with breakfast at 9 AM. At 10 AM, journey back to Ruma Bazar by 4x4 land cruiser. Enjoy lunch at a local restaurant in Ruma Bazar upon arrival, before heading back to Bandarban town by minibus. At 9 PM, begin the final leg of the journey to Dhaka by bus. Dinner will be served on the way. This package is a complete adventure and trekking trip. All the necessary accessories to complete the trail will be provided. To complete the trail, there will be 7-8 hours of trekking. Trekking shoes, as well as army and police observation during trekking, will be included among other amenities.