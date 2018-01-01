The small villages of Ramu and Lamapara, around 10km east of Cox's Bazar, are noted for their Buddhist khyangs (temples) and nearby pagoda-topped hills.

Ramu, a subsidiary capital of the Rakhaing (Arakan) kingdom for nearly three centuries, has a beautiful monastery containing images of the Buddha in bronze, silver and gold, and inlaid with precious and semiprecious stones. Start at the far end of the street of Buddhist buildings, at the lovely U Chitsan Rakhina Temple, and work your way back towards the town centre.

Set in the palm-shaded village of Lamapara, about 5km from Ramu, is the beautiful Burmese Bara Khyang, which houses the country’s largest bronze Buddha statue. The temple’s three wooden buildings house a number of precious Buddhist images in silver and gold, set with gems.

About 2km from Lamapara, at the village of Ramkot, there are Buddhist and Hindu temples perched on adjacent forested hills.

