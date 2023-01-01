Qalat Bu Mahir

An ancient defence fort built around 1840 to spot invading boats, the Bu Mahir Fort stares out across a bay to the high rises of Manama, making it an ideal spot for photographing the city's skyline. One of the joys is getting here via a small shuttle boat (BD1) from the National Museum, which runs every 15 minutes.

The fort will be the starting point of the walking Pearling Path route, and a new visitors centre has been built in anticipation. Eventually a footbridge will bypass the highway and connect it to old Muharraq.