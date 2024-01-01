Despite its modest appearance, this captain's (nukhida) house was historically a very important place for the pearling industry. Visitors and divers who came to Bahrain were hosted here, and ship crews met up ahead of the pearl diving season. These days it houses a small but interesting exhibit on dive captains.
Al Nukhida House
Bahrain
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
1.25 MILES
Deservedly the country's most popular attraction, this is an outstanding introduction to Bahrain's history, with signage in English and Arabic. It's…
2.62 MILES
Manama Souq is a warren of narrow streets and alleyways emanating south from Bab Al Bahrain. Here you can pick up everything from electronic goods and…
1.59 MILES
The finest collection of ancient Qurans in the region, this wonderful homage to Islam's holiest book displays Qurans from almost every century since the…
2.58 MILES
This is Bahrain's grand mosque, built as a grand statement in honour of the founder of modern Bahrain, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Muhammad Bin Khalifa, who was…
Beit Sheikh Isa Bin Ali Al Khalifa
0.13 MILES
Offering a fascinating look at pre-oil life in Bahrain, this building was constructed around 1800 and is one of the finest examples of a traditional house…
9.86 MILES
The completely restored Riffa Fort was built in 1812 by Sheikh Salman Bin Ahmad Al Fatih, the 19th-century ruler of Bahrain. A classic piece of Bahraini…
8.71 MILES
There are more than 100,000 Dilmun-era burial mounds scattered across Bahrain, but none come close to the magnificence of these. That A'Ali was an…
5.66 MILES
A 10-minute drive west of Manama, on an ancient tell (mound created by centuries of urban rebuilding), the majestic Bahrain Fort stares out across the…
Nearby Bahrain attractions
1. Sheikh Ebrahim Bin Mohammed Al Khalifa Centre for Culture & Research
0.03 MILES
Inspired by the early-20th-century intellectual of the same name, this elegant centre hosts recitals, lectures and exhibitions throughout the year. It…
0.04 MILES
In this house, Muharraq women work to preserve the craft of al korar (gold-thread weaving), which three generations of a local family saved from…
3. Abdullah Al Zayed House for Bahraini Press Heritage
0.05 MILES
More than 100 years old, this building was the home of the late Bahraini intellectual and 'father' of Gulf newspapers, Abdullah Al Zayed, who founded the…
0.12 MILES
A traditional house from the pre-oil period, Beit Seyadi once belonged to a pearl merchant. The house, located off Sheikh Isa Ave and closed for…
5. Beit Sheikh Isa Bin Ali Al Khalifa
0.13 MILES
Offering a fascinating look at pre-oil life in Bahrain, this building was constructed around 1800 and is one of the finest examples of a traditional house…
0.15 MILES
In a wonderfully restored 1930s house, this gallery is the former family home of Ebrahim Mohamed Busaad, who was born here in 1954. On display are Busaad…
0.17 MILES
Running through the heart of Muharraq city, the souq is an atmospheric old Bahraini bazaar where all the needs of daily life are bought and bartered for…
0.19 MILES
This traditional house was built in 1905 on reclaimed land by the Bin Matar pearl trading family, who lived here until 2002. Once surrounded by sea on…