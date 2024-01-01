Al Nukhida House

Bahrain

Despite its modest appearance, this captain's (nukhida) house was historically a very important place for the pearling industry. Visitors and divers who came to Bahrain were hosted here, and ship crews met up ahead of the pearl diving season. These days it houses a small but interesting exhibit on dive captains.

