The Habsburgs stashed away the furniture not displayed in the Hofburg, Schönbrunn, Schloss Belvedere and their other palaces at the Hofmobiliendepot. A romp through this regal attic of a museum, covering four floors and 165,000 objects, provides fascinating insight into furniture design, with highlights such as a display of imperial travelling thrones, Emperor Maximilian's coffin and Empress Elisabeth's neo-Renaissance bed from Gödöllő Castle. One of the more underrated museums in the city, it's included in the Sisi Ticket.

Biedermeier aficionados will gravitate to the 2nd floor, where over a dozen rooms are beautifully laid out in the early-19th-century style, and a few dozen chairs from the era can be tested by visitors. In all, it’s the most comprehensive collection of Biedermeier furniture in the world. The 4th floor displays Jugendstil furniture by the likes of Otto Wagner, Adolf Loos and Josef Hoffmann.