Within easy reach of Perth, the woodlands and wetlands of Yanchep National Park are home to rampant populations of native fauna, including koalas, kangaroos, emus and cockatoos. Trails range from the 20-minute Dwerta Mia walk to the four-day Coastal Plain walk: register with the park visitor centre for longer walks. To ogle some koalas, stroll along the 240m-long Koala Boardwalk. The park also features the splendid limestone Crystal Cave, which you can check out on daily 45-minute tours (adult/child/family $15/7.50/37.50).

On Sundays (and occasional Tuesdays and Thursdays), local Wajuk guides run an excellent 45-minute Aboriginal Experience (adult/child/family $15/7.50/37.50, prior booking essential) showcasing traditional culture, including the importance of the park's plants and animals and spear and boomerang demonstrations. There's basic unpowered camping in Yanchep too, with toilets and BBQs at Henry White Oval (sites per adult/child $11/5). Trees Adventure is here too.