Welcome to Outback WA

The southern outback is an iconic Australian experience. Almost-empty roads run relentlessly towards South Australia (SA) via the Nullarbor Plain, and up to the Northern Territory (NT). This was (and is) gold-rush country, with the city of Kalgoorlie-Boulder as its hub, while less-sustainable gold towns now lie sunstruck, isolated and deserted. Aboriginal people have lived for an age in this region, which early colonists found unforgiving until the allure of gold made it worthwhile to stay.

Top experiences in Outback WA

Travel guides

Starting at $38.99

Image for

Outback WA activities

Classic

Western Australia Adventure

When it comes to Australia, find out why the west is best on this 18-day adventure from Perth to Exmouth. Ever wanted to see kangaroos sunbathing on a beach? We’ve got that. Longed to meet the land and marine life of Australia up close and personal? We’ve got that too. We’ll cover ground from caves to reefs to deserts and beyond on this once-in-a-lifetime adventure. Don’t get left behind.
Classic

Western Australia Discoverer

Looking for a better way to see Western Australia than on a big bus tour? We're here to help. This eight-day tour loops east from Perth to the Esperance region, along the stunning southern coast and back up the west coast through the famous wine region of Margaret River. On top of that, you’ll get a prime mix of hiking and outdoor pursuits, diverse scenery, and deep history. All killer, no filler.
See More Activities