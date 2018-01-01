Welcome to Outback WA

The southern outback is an iconic Australian experience. Almost-empty roads run relentlessly towards South Australia (SA) via the Nullarbor Plain, and up to the Northern Territory (NT). This was (and is) gold-rush country, with the city of Kalgoorlie-Boulder as its hub, while less-sustainable gold towns now lie sunstruck, isolated and deserted. Aboriginal people have lived for an age in this region, which early colonists found unforgiving until the allure of gold made it worthwhile to stay.