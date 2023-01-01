One of Australia's top beaches, Lucky Bay has sand so white and so fine that is squeaks underfoot like rubber. Good for kite- and windsurfing. Tame kangaroos come and hang out by the sea, but they mustn't be fed.
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Top choice in Southern WA
Getty Images/iStockphoto
