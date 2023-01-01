kangaroos standing at Lucky Bay in Cape Le Grand National Park, near Esperance in Western Australia. Lucky Bay is one of Australia's most well-known beaches known for pristine white sand and kangaroos

One of Australia's top beaches, Lucky Bay has sand so white and so fine that is squeaks underfoot like rubber. Good for kite- and windsurfing. Tame kangaroos come and hang out by the sea, but they mustn't be fed.

