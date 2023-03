Good fishing, swimming and camping can be found at Lucky Bay – arguably Australia's top beach, complete with beach-going kangaroos – and Le Grand Beach, and day-use facilities at gorgeous Hellfire Bay. Make the effort to climb Frenchman Peak (a steep 3km return, allow two hours), as the views from the top and through the rocky 'eye', especially during the late afternoon, are superb.

The beautiful 15km Le Grand Coastal Trail links the bay, or you can do shorter stretches between beaches.