Lake Warden Wetland System

Esperance is surrounded by extensive wetlands, which include seven large lakes and over 90 smaller ones. The 3.6km Kepwari Wetland Trail takes in Lake Wheatfield and Woody Lake, with boardwalks, interpretive displays and good birdwatching.

    Lucky Bay

    21.39 MILES

    One of Australia's top beaches, Lucky Bay has sand so white and so fine that is squeaks underfoot like rubber. Good for kite- and windsurfing. Tame…

    Cape Le Grand National Park

    19.04 MILES

    Good fishing, swimming and camping can be found at Lucky Bay – arguably Australia's top beach, complete with beach-going kangaroos – and Le Grand Beach,…

    Le Grand Beach

    15.43 MILES

    This wide stretch of white sand stretches for miles and is popular with 4WD drivers. It is rather exposed, though, and occasionally blasted by strong…

    Blue Haven

    5.72 MILES

    Long sweep of brilliant white sand and usually calm waters for swimming.

    West Beach

    4.71 MILES

    Gorgeous sweep of sand, ideal for sunbathing. Dangerous rip currents.

    Fourth Beach

    6.59 MILES

    Long, narrow, dune-backed stretch of white sand. Great for walking.

