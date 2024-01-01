Lake Warden Wetland System

Esperance is surrounded by extensive wetlands, which include seven large lakes and over 90 smaller ones. The 3.6km Kepwari Wetland Trail takes in Lake Wheatfield and Woody Lake, with boardwalks, interpretive displays and good birdwatching.
21.39 MILES
One of Australia's top beaches, Lucky Bay has sand so white and so fine that is squeaks underfoot like rubber. Good for kite- and windsurfing. Tame…
19.04 MILES
Good fishing, swimming and camping can be found at Lucky Bay – arguably Australia's top beach, complete with beach-going kangaroos – and Le Grand Beach,…
15.43 MILES
This wide stretch of white sand stretches for miles and is popular with 4WD drivers. It is rather exposed, though, and occasionally blasted by strong…
5.72 MILES
Long sweep of brilliant white sand and usually calm waters for swimming.
4.71 MILES
Gorgeous sweep of sand, ideal for sunbathing. Dangerous rip currents.
6.59 MILES
Long, narrow, dune-backed stretch of white sand. Great for walking.
19.3 MILES
Pretty, little, white-sand beach.
8.72 MILES
Long, pristine white-sand beach.
2.25 MILES
Interesting contemporary art exhibitions by local artists and a shop selling locally made ceramics and other crafts.
3.19 MILES
This warehouse is filled with everyday objects from yesteryear, as well as Aboriginal weaponry (spot the fishing boomerang!), a vintage locomotive and a…
5.92 MILES
Small, fairly sheltered white-sand beach, with rock slabs for sunbathing. Beware the strong currents.
