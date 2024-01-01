Bathurst Lighthouse

Rottnest Island

Historic landmark out on the point near Pinky Beach. It was built in 1900 after the wreck of the City of York nearby in 1899, just shy of Fremantle after crossing the Pacific from San Francisco and travelling halfway around Australia. Eleven sailors drowned. You can't get inside, unfortunately: look but don't touch.

