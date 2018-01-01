Welcome to Monkey Mia
There's not much to the place (Monkey Mia is little more than a beach and resort), but you don't need to rush off after the early feeding – the beach is lovely, and there are some excellent tour experiences too.
Top experiences in Monkey Mia
Monkey Mia activities
Western Australia Adventure
When it comes to Australia, find out why the west is best on this 18-day adventure from Perth to Exmouth. Ever wanted to see kangaroos sunbathing on a beach? We’ve got that. Longed to meet the land and marine life of Australia up close and personal? We’ve got that too. We’ll cover ground from caves to reefs to deserts and beyond on this once-in-a-lifetime adventure. Don’t get left behind.
Best of the Coast – Western Australia
There’s so much that’s awesome about Australia that it’s hard to nail down what’s best. We think we’ve managed to do it on this 10-day trip from Perth up the coast to Exmouth. We pack in plenty of authentic Aussie experiences, from spotting tons of native wildlife to taking kayak tours with Aboriginal guides and learning about their legends. See the marine life at Shark Bay, check out the stromatolites, explore Cape Range National Park and more. The best? Oh, yes.