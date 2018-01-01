Welcome to Lancelin
The coral and limestone reef, no-fishing zone and dazzling white sands also make Lancelin a great snorkelling spot, while the mountainous soft, white dunes on the edge of town are good for sandboarding.
Caversham Wildlife Park, the Pinnacles, Lancelin from Perth
After getting picked up at 8 a.m. by your driver-guide from your Perth hotel or another central meeting point, travel to Caversham Wildlife park where you have the chance to see koalas, wombats, and kangaroos. If you are lucky, you might also spot an albino kangaroo and a peacock.Continue to the lobster fishing town of Cervantes and take a self guided audio tour of a live lobster processing plant. Watch a video presentation that gives you an insight into the industry then head for the factory's overhead walkway where you stand directly above 20 tons of live rock lobster. After the tour, enjoy a fish and chips lunch at the Lobster Shack with, if you choose, an optional lobster upgrade.Next, head to the Nambung National Park. Covering 43,221 acres (17,491 hectares), the Nambung National Park is home to Western Australia's renowned Pinnacles Desert. Take a stroll through this eerie desert among the pinnacles, distinctive formations that are believed to have been created millions of years ago when seashells were broken down into sand and then eroded by water and wind. You will also have time to go and walk through the Pinnacles Desert Visitors Centre.Heading south back toward Perth, making a stop at the small town of Lancelin to thrill to the adventure of 4WDing over massive white sand dunes, the biggest in Western Australia. Get your adrenaline pumping as you sandboard down these dunes spanning 1.2 miles (2 kilometers).Relax on the swift and comfortable coach journey back to the city, arriving back at your preferred drop-off point in Perth at around 7:30pm.
Pinnacles and Swan Valley from Perth with Sandboarding
This fun packed full day trip departs from Perth at 8.30am with the first stop being in Caversham Wildlife Park where you get to feed kangaroos and get up close to koalas. You will also get to see a wide range of other animals, birds and marsupials that are native to Australia. After spending time with these amazing Australian icons, jump back on the bus and take a short drive to the beautiful Swan Valley.The Swan Valley is well known for a wide range of internationally acclaimed vineyards, restaurants, cafes and art galleries. On this tour you will get to choose your lunch from a menu at a beautiful Swan Valley vineyard accompanied by a glass of wine, beer or a soft drink.After lunch, take a drive up the Indian Ocean Road to the Nambung National Park for a close look at the Pinnacles. The Pinnacles are fascinating limestone formations up to 13-feet (4-meters) high that some say were derived from seashells thousands of years ago. The park itself covers an area of 17,487 hectares and provides a natural habitat for an extensive range of animals and bird life. Luckily, there is a modern discovery center housing fascinating interpretative displays with details of the Pinnacles themselves as well as the flora and fauna of the park. Aboard the bus again, see the Pinnacles on a scenic drive through the park before setting off on foot for an easy paced walk through this eerie yet fascinating landscape, at which point you can take photos up close to the Pinnacles.Next, head south to finish off the day at the adventure filled town of Lancelin. Here, you can admire the extensive sand dunes and for the more adventurous explorers perhaps try out Sandboarding using the sand boards provided (think Snowboarding but replace the snow with sand).Returns back to Perth at around 7.30pm having experienced some of the best activities the region has to offer.
Pinnacles and Yanchep National Park Full-Day Tour from Perth
Get up close to Koalas on the Koala Boardwalk at Yanchep National Park, home to Western Grey Kangaroos and a variety of native bird life. Tour around the famous Lobster Shack factory in Cervantes (not available from October 1st to December 7th) Fish and Chips Lunch at the Lobster Shack with a cold drink (Optional Extra - upgrade to a fresh half lobster lunch with chips and salad) Visit to the Nambung National Park to explore the amazing Pinnacles See the Sand Dunes and go sandboarding in Lancelin (sand boards provided for the adventurous explorers) This fun packed full day trip departs from Perth by 8.30am and heads north to the beautiful Yanchep National Park, once there you have the chance to witness wild kangaroos around the lake and view koalas in the sanctuary boardwalk. There is also an abundance of bird life in the National Park that you will no doubt see and hear.Once in Cervantes visit the Lobster Shack to tour the factory and walk directly above the 20-tonnes of live rock lobsters that are housed in the Lobster Shack. The tour comes with an audio guide in many different languages including English, Mandarin, Japanese, French, Italian, German and Korean as well as a version for kids. (Lobster Shack closed between October 1 and December 7) Following the tour lunch is served in Cervantes which is included in the price of the tour. After lunch take a short drive to the Nambung National Park for a walk around the Pinnalces. The park itself covers an area of 17,487 hectares and provides a natural habitat for an extensive range of animals and bird life. Luckily, there is a modern discovery centre which houses fascinating interpretative displays with details of the Pinnacles themselves as well as the flora and fauna of the park. Finish off the day at the adventure filled town of Lancelin. Here you can admire the extensive sand dunes and for the more adventurous explorers perhaps try out sandboarding using the sand boards provided (think Snowboarding but replace the snow with sand). Returns back to Perth at around 7.30pm having experienced some of the best activities that the region has to offer.
Pinnacles Day Trip Including Yanchep and Scarborough Beach
After meeting your guide at the car park Perth City YHA, you'll travel by air-conditioned coach to Yanchep National Park, one of the oldest parks in Western Australia. Here you will experience the stunning Australian bushland as you take a guided tour around Lake Wagardu spotting some of Australia's favorite native animals such as the Koala and the Western Australian Grey Kangaroo. With over 400 caves recorded in the park, you will then visit one of the oldest caves in Australia; the Crystal Cave. Then, make your way to Lancelin for a delicious lunch near the coast which includes delicious authentic Australian lunch including home made dessert of scones with jam and cream plus tea and coffee. After lunch, you will travel to the iconic Pinnacles of Nambung National Park, one of the attractions in the Coral Coast region of Cervantes. The park is located about 200 km north of Perth. The amazing natural limestone structures were formed approximately 30,000 years ago, after the sea moved away and left deposits of sea shells. End your day with a relax drive along Indian Ocean Drive to the popular Scarborough Beach to enjoy the always amazing Sunset. Here you will see why it has become one of Perth's most popular beaches attracting fishers, body-boarders, kite surfers, wind surfers and many local residents.
Pinnacles Desert, Sandboarding, Yanchep Park Tour from Perth
Begin your fun-filled and informative day at 7am from Perth City YHA. Travel north away from the city skyscrapers and into the beautiful native eucalyptus trees of Yanchep National Park, an area of great significance in both Aboriginal and modern Australian cultures. Here your guide will discuss the unique plants and animals of the area while you photograph wild kangaroos, colorful Australian birds, and koalas. Spend some time in the Wangi Mia (talking place) learning about the local Noongar aboriginal culture and enjoy a delicious morning tea that includes native Australian fruit-marmalade, chutneys, cheese and smoked kangaroo with fresh bread, tea, coffee and hot chocolate.Next, stop at the Lancelin sand dunes where you can experience the thrill of sandboarding down gigantic white sand dunes on custom made sandboards that are perfect for sitting or standing. This is an exhilarating optional activity at no extra cost. Even if you decide not to try it, the amazing white sand dunes sculpted by the wind and coastal scenery are spectacular to behold and will provide you with plenty of photo opportunities.Next is some free time to relax and explore the beach, and a chance to dip your toes into the Indian Ocean, while your guide prepares a wholesome and healthy picnic buffet lunch of cold meats, tuna, fresh salad vegetables, bread, loads of tasty toppings, chips and dips and fresh melon for dessert.After a short bus journey along the scenic Indian Ocean Drive, you will enter Nambung National Park, home of the Pinnacles Desert, a truly unique landscape like no other. Here your guide will explain the creation of the strange shaped rocks and give you plenty of time to explore and photograph the distinctive yellow landscape. Before departing Nambung National Park, visit the Pinnacles Discovery Center for more information and to shop for souvenirs.We return you to your pickup location in Perth at approximately 6:30pm.
Pinnacles Sandboarding and Yanchep National Park from Perth
Meet your driver/guide outside the Perth railway station in the morning and head out to one of Western Australia's most famous natural tourist attractions, the Pinnacles, situated just over 2-hours north of Perth. The small bus allows groups to drive right through the Pinnacles Desert and be amazed at the sight these great rock formations up-close and personal. Visit the Pinnacles Gallery (if time permits) and discover some amazing facts about these awe inspiring natural phenomena, and browse the gift shop. Go sandboarding in the massive white sand dunes of Lancelin and have lunch (included) down at the beach while gazing over the turquoise waters of the sheltered bay. Also on this value packed full-day tour, visit Yanchep National Park where you can take a stroll along the Koala Boardwalk and have a go at spotting for one of Australia's cutest animals. An often unexpected highlight of this tour, and where this may differ from other Pinnacles tours, is the stop at the hidden gem, the picturesque Moore River. Go swimming or stroll along its beautiful banks where the river meets the Indian Ocean in this gorgeous little coastal town of Guilderton. At the conclusion of your day you may be dropped off at your central Perth hotel, or back at the tourist coach stand at the railway station, at approximately 7:30pm.