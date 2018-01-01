Pinnacles and Yanchep National Park Full-Day Tour from Perth

Get up close to Koalas on the Koala Boardwalk at Yanchep National Park, home to Western Grey Kangaroos and a variety of native bird life. Tour around the famous Lobster Shack factory in Cervantes (not available from October 1st to December 7th) Fish and Chips Lunch at the Lobster Shack with a cold drink (Optional Extra - upgrade to a fresh half lobster lunch with chips and salad) Visit to the Nambung National Park to explore the amazing Pinnacles See the Sand Dunes and go sandboarding in Lancelin (sand boards provided for the adventurous explorers) This fun packed full day trip departs from Perth by 8.30am and heads north to the beautiful Yanchep National Park, once there you have the chance to witness wild kangaroos around the lake and view koalas in the sanctuary boardwalk. There is also an abundance of bird life in the National Park that you will no doubt see and hear.Once in Cervantes visit the Lobster Shack to tour the factory and walk directly above the 20-tonnes of live rock lobsters that are housed in the Lobster Shack. The tour comes with an audio guide in many different languages including English, Mandarin, Japanese, French, Italian, German and Korean as well as a version for kids. (Lobster Shack closed between October 1 and December 7) Following the tour lunch is served in Cervantes which is included in the price of the tour. After lunch take a short drive to the Nambung National Park for a walk around the Pinnalces. The park itself covers an area of 17,487 hectares and provides a natural habitat for an extensive range of animals and bird life. Luckily, there is a modern discovery centre which houses fascinating interpretative displays with details of the Pinnacles themselves as well as the flora and fauna of the park. Finish off the day at the adventure filled town of Lancelin. Here you can admire the extensive sand dunes and for the more adventurous explorers perhaps try out sandboarding using the sand boards provided (think Snowboarding but replace the snow with sand). Returns back to Perth at around 7.30pm having experienced some of the best activities that the region has to offer.