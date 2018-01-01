Welcome to Kalgoorlie-Boulder
Historically, mine workers would come straight to town to spend up at Kalgoorlie's infamous brothels, or at pubs staffed by skimpies (scantily clad female bar staff). Today 'Kal' is definitely more family-friendly – generally, the larger companies operating here have a policy that mine workers should reside in town rather than be transient 'fly-in, fly-out' labour.
It still feels a bit like the Wild West though, and the heritage pubs and remaining skimpies are reminders of a more rambunctious past.
There are historical and modern mining sites to discover, and Kalgoorlie is a good base from which to explore the ghost towns in the surrounding area.
