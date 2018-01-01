Pinnacles Desert, Kalbarri National Park 4-Day Tour from Perth

ItineraryDay 1: Perth to Kalbarri (L, D)Your first stop today is the impressive Pinnacles Desert in Nambung National Park. Enjoy a fully guided tour through these amazing limestone formations and drop in at the Discovery Center before lunch by the sea. After a quick stop in the town of Geraldton it’s on to Big River Ranch for some true blue Aussie hospitality and our overnight stay.Overnight: GeraldtonDay 2: Kalbarri to Shark Bay (B, D, L)Today visit the marvels of The Murchison Gorge, Natures Window and Z-Bend in Kalbarri National Park. Here, you have the option to try abseiling into the gorge (at your own expense) cool off with a swim in the Murchison River before traveling further north to Shell Beach and Monkey Mia Dolphin Resort for your overnight stay.Overnight: Monkey Mia Dolphin ResortDay 3: Shark Bay to Kalbarri (B, L, D)This morning you will meet the famous Monkey Mia Dolphins with an encounter you will never forget. Then join either a 1 hour wildlife sail (at own expense), hire a Kayak and go for a paddle, chill out on the beach or at the resort. Later in the afternoon you will be visiting the breathing rock formations and the Stromatolites, before settling in to your hostel accommodation in the Kalbarri township. You will watch your day come to an end with the sun setting over the Murchison River.Overnight: KalbarriDay 4: Kalbarri to Perth (B, L)This morning visit the Kalbarri coastal cliffs and Pot Alley, a picturesque ocean gorge boasting spectacular ocean scenery. Next is the Greenough Wildlife Park where you can feed the Kangaroos and see the friendly snakes. Then finish off the tour in style as you try the unique sport of Sandboarding in the amazing Lancelin sand dunes. Time to kick back and relax for the last stretch back to Perth, arriving at approximately 7pm.