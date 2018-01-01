Welcome to Kalbarri
Kalbarri is surrounded by stunning nature, and there's great surfing, swimming, fishing, bushwalking, horse riding and canoeing both in town and in Kalbarri National Park. While its vibe is mostly low-key, Kalbarri is stretched to the limit in school holidays.
Top experiences in Kalbarri
Kalbarri activities
Pinnacles Desert, Kalbarri National Park 4-Day Tour from Perth
ItineraryDay 1: Perth to Kalbarri (L, D)Your first stop today is the impressive Pinnacles Desert in Nambung National Park. Enjoy a fully guided tour through these amazing limestone formations and drop in at the Discovery Center before lunch by the sea. After a quick stop in the town of Geraldton it’s on to Big River Ranch for some true blue Aussie hospitality and our overnight stay.Overnight: GeraldtonDay 2: Kalbarri to Shark Bay (B, D, L)Today visit the marvels of The Murchison Gorge, Natures Window and Z-Bend in Kalbarri National Park. Here, you have the option to try abseiling into the gorge (at your own expense) cool off with a swim in the Murchison River before traveling further north to Shell Beach and Monkey Mia Dolphin Resort for your overnight stay.Overnight: Monkey Mia Dolphin ResortDay 3: Shark Bay to Kalbarri (B, L, D)This morning you will meet the famous Monkey Mia Dolphins with an encounter you will never forget. Then join either a 1 hour wildlife sail (at own expense), hire a Kayak and go for a paddle, chill out on the beach or at the resort. Later in the afternoon you will be visiting the breathing rock formations and the Stromatolites, before settling in to your hostel accommodation in the Kalbarri township. You will watch your day come to an end with the sun setting over the Murchison River.Overnight: KalbarriDay 4: Kalbarri to Perth (B, L)This morning visit the Kalbarri coastal cliffs and Pot Alley, a picturesque ocean gorge boasting spectacular ocean scenery. Next is the Greenough Wildlife Park where you can feed the Kangaroos and see the friendly snakes. Then finish off the tour in style as you try the unique sport of Sandboarding in the amazing Lancelin sand dunes. Time to kick back and relax for the last stretch back to Perth, arriving at approximately 7pm.
Kalbarri, Pink Lake and Abrolhos Islands Air and Land Tour from Geraldton
Taking off from Geraldton, you will fly direct to Port Gregory - the historic fishing village which back in the 1850's was once was a busy port for the export of lead and the site of a whaling station. You will see the Hutt Lagoon or the "pink lake" which produces beta carotene, a lucrative aquaculture crop estimated to be worth more than $50-million a year worldwide.Following the coastline you will fly past the spectacular coastal cliffs south of Kalbarri, the mouth of the Murchison River and the town of Kalbarri, following the River to Murchison House Station, and then direct to the Loop and the Z Bend gorges of the Murchison River. Follow the River south until it turns to the east towards its source many miles to the north east.Your pilot will then take you to the Abrolhos Islands where you will commence the ground portion of your tour. The beautiful aerial scenic flight includes overflying the fascinating islands in the Pelsaert Group, the Easter Group and the Wallabi Group. You will see beautiful coral, marine life and fishermen's camps and pearl farms, and the historical Weibbe Hayes' Fort - which is the first European building on Australian soil - before landing at East Wallabi Island. Walk down to the beautiful Turtle Bay and enjoy morning tea, go snorkeling over the stunning coral in Turtle Bay, have lunch, and then enjoy a guided nature walk around the Island, which includes bird watching and wallabi spotting. The return flight takes you over Long Island, Beacon Island and the Batavia Wreck Site before landing back in Geraldton at about 3:15pm.
Murchison Gorges Kalbarri Pink Lake Abrolhos Full Day Fly and Flipper
You are in for a treat! This tour gives you all the joys of the Full day Fly Flipper but also adds Kalbarri, her beautiful gorges plus the stunning Pink Lake! Please arrive at our terminal 30 minutes prior to departure to allow time to choose snorkeling equipment and hear the flight and safety brief.The plane firstly tracks north, direct for the Murchison River joining it at its most south western point and then following it to the Z bend gorges and the Kalbarri town site. The Air van then flies over the spectacular coastal cliffs to the stunning Pink Lake . There will be ample photo opportunities while the plane orbits directly above.We then leave the mainland and head to the Abrolhos Islands flying over the Batavia Shipwreck site,unique fishing villages and pearl farms before landing at East Walabi. The on board commentary will explain many fascinating details of all the areas that you are seeing. Following the kilometer walk to and along the beach, morning tea will be served. A choice then can be made between snorkeling over beautiful coral reef, relaxing in the water or on the sand or going on a guided nature trail. Lunch will be served under the beach shelter.This amazing tour gives almost six and a half hours of unique opportunity. Don't forget to receive your free post card and detailed brochure of Abrolhos information and photos.
Western Australia Adventure
When it comes to Australia, find out why the west is best on this 18-day adventure from Perth to Exmouth. Ever wanted to see kangaroos sunbathing on a beach? We’ve got that. Longed to meet the land and marine life of Australia up close and personal? We’ve got that too. We’ll cover ground from caves to reefs to deserts and beyond on this once-in-a-lifetime adventure. Don’t get left behind.
Best of the Coast – Western Australia
There’s so much that’s awesome about Australia that it’s hard to nail down what’s best. We think we’ve managed to do it on this 10-day trip from Perth up the coast to Exmouth. We pack in plenty of authentic Aussie experiences, from spotting tons of native wildlife to taking kayak tours with Aboriginal guides and learning about their legends. See the marine life at Shark Bay, check out the stromatolites, explore Cape Range National Park and more. The best? Oh, yes.