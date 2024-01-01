Some 7km from the main road and the only place in Francois Peron National Park accessible via 2WD, the old Peron Homestead houses museum displays about its past life as a sheep station. There's a walking trail around the shearing sheds, and a rustic, artesian-bore hot tub, for visitors who'd like a free soak.
Peron Heritage Precinct
West Coast Australia
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
10.68 MILES
It's hard not to smile as Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins start arriving for a breakfast snack. Note that during feedings, visitors are restricted to the…
9.7 MILES
On a spectacular headland 8km south of Denham, this family-friendly attraction features an artificial lagoon where you can observe shark feedings, plus…
17.44 MILES
About 25km south of Denham, take the unsealed road 4km to this brilliant viewpoint, where a boardwalk allows you vistas that meld pinky-orange cliffs with…
4.22 MILES
Idyllic Little Lagoon, 4km from town, has picnic tables and barbecues along its small beach, and is good for a walk or swim.
23.21 MILES
This pristine sweep of sand backed against red cliffs is popular with fishermen and a locally resident pod of bottlenose dolphins. These dolphins – made…
29.26 MILES
Some 55km past the Hamelin turn-off is the road to the wide sweep of Shell Beach, where tiny cockle shells, densely compacted over time, were once…
22.55 MILES
Looking down from this lofty viewpoint into the clear cerulean waters of the bay, you're very likely to spot the marine creatures that make the national…
3.61 MILES
Some 12km northwest of the Peron Heritage Precinct, Big Lagoon is a gorgeous place to explore if you have a kayak or stand-up paddleboard, and has an…
